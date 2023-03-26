Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $311.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

