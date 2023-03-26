Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.