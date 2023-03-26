Komodo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Komodo has a market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $465,185.87 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000229 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

