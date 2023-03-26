Komodo Price Reaches $0.23 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $413,674.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00131181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

