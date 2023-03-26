Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $52.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $52,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

