Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 26,280 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,280 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $85,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

