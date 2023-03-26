Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 29,507 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,507 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

SPOT stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

