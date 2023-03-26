Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.51.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

