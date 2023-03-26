Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

