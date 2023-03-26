LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 85,450 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,450 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.66% of Ormat Technologies worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 268,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ORA opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

