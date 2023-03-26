LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

