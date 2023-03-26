LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 2.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $93,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.76. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.