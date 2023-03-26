LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 5,170 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

