LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 1.02% of Universal Display worth $52,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,847,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OLED opened at $146.06 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

