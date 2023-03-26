Lido Staked ETH Hits Market Cap of $10.45 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,780.99 or 0.06345500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $10.45 billion and approximately $11.34 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00332576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,300.89 or 0.26013810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,866,344 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,865,102.27931441. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,749.15435107 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $25,248,782.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

