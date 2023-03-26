Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $164.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $160.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.67.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

