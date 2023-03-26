Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $187.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,497,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,474,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385147 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

