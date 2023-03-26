Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $187.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,497,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,474,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385147 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
