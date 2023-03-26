Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.55 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $72.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,507,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,474,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385147 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
