Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Volume of $61.47 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $61.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,526,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,474,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385147 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.