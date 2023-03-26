Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $92.42

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $92.42 or 0.00331556 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.71 billion and $459.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,570,902 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

