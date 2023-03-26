Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.46 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and $743,687.08 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00332845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.17 or 0.26034830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

