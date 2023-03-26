Luceco (LON:LUCE) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Luceco Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.50 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.05. The company has a market cap of £180.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Luceco

Luceco Company Profile

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). 47.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.