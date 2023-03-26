Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Cut by Sib LLC

Sib LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 12.9% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Shares of LULU opened at $313.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average is $320.76.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

