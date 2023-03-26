LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17.
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
