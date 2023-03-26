LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $787,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 270.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

