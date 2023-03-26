Maker Price Tops $666.80 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $651.88 million and approximately $37.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for $666.80 or 0.02388848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

