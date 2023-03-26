Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

