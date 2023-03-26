MARBLEX (MBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.74 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00010054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $121.74 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,461,463 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,461,462.85362052 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.736717 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,534,073.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

