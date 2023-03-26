Mass General Brigham Inc Makes New $510,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 0.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,968,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

