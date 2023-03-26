Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,048,773 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,202,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048,773 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 26.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,120,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 656.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Coupang by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,278,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,309 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,784,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

