Maxim Group Trims Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Target Price to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.61. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $23.52.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

