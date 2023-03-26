Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.55 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,910,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

