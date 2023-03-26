MetaMUI Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $71.62 million and approximately $105,019.45 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.25 or 0.26017789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010162 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

