Metawar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.45 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $84.34 million and $3.45 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00331191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.49 or 0.25905445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00040002 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.