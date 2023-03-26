Metawar Price Hits $0.0004 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $84.00 million and $11.75 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00331800 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.75 or 0.25953100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00040002 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.