Metis (MTS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $242,292.34 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00331141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.95 or 0.25901564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

