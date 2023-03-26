MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,635. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

