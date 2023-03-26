MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 468,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.