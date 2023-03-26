MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $386.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $273,866. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

