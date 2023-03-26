Mina Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $702.78 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00332345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.55 or 0.25995701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,016,283,053 coins and its circulating supply is 874,053,935 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,950,412.8400393 with 873,598,742.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80261708 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $28,286,866.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.