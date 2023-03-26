MinePlex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $295,379.93 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $295,379.93 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009599 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,197,329 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

