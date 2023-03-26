MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $310,399.07

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $310,399.07 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,130,595 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

