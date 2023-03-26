Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $227.07 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $227.07 million and $5.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 604,243,609 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.