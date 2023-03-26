Morpheus.Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $87.52 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $87.52 million and $300,604.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.84989366 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $299,274.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

