Multichain (MULTI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.81 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00033837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $172.81 million and $2.85 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

