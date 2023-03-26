MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $4.83 million and $446.87 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00536396 USD and is up 27.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $446.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

