My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $707,198.97 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.15 or 0.01185045 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009396 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.15 or 0.01511676 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,231 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.