Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 30% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.35 million and $2,337.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00075497 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00150722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,786,000 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

