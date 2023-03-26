Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

