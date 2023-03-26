Nexum (NEXM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $63,717.63 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00331816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.80 or 0.25954350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars.

