Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,560 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Novartis worth $252,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 2,237,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,085. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

